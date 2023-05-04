SCO Meet: EAM to hold talks with Russian, Chinese ministers today

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 3

The stage is set in Goa for the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers with the venue Taj Exotica having been decked up for the occasion. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Goa two days before the SCO meeting, in part to inspect the preparations as well as greet the guests, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, who will arrive during the day on Thursday.

Jaishankar is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with both Lavrov and Qin the same day. A group of Pakistani journalists transited through the Wagah-Attari border with Pakistan but there are slim chances of Jaishankar holding a bilateral with his Pakistan opposite number Bilawal Bhutto Zardari due to India’s concerns about Islamabad’s continued backing to cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan has also indicated that it is not too keen on a bilateral. The Pakistan Foreign Office said, “Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.”

Bilawal will be the first Pakistani Foreign Minister to visit India after over a decade. The last such visit was in 2011 by then Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, who is now the junior Foreign Minister.

India had hosted the SCO Defence Ministers’ meet that was attended by all incumbents except Pakistan, which joined the deliberations virtually. Both Russian and Chinese Defence Ministers have been sanctioned by the US.