SC’s poser to Bihar in Anand remission case

New Delhi, August 11
The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Bihar Government as to how many of the convicts, granted remission in April along with former Lok Sabha MP Anand Mohan, were held guilty of murdering public servants on duty.
The Bihar Government informed the top court that a total of 97 convicts, including Mohan, who was serving life term in the 1994 murder case of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah, were prematurely released at the same time.
A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta posted the plea filed by the wife of the slain IAS officer challenging the remission granted to Mohan for final hearing on September 26.
The top court allowed senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Bihar Government, to file an additional affidavit.
