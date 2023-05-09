SDM's post vacant, yet 361 DLs, RCs issued

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, May 8

As many as 112 driving licences (DLs) and 249 vehicle registration certificates (RCs) were issued “illegally” in Charkhi Dadri subdivision of Haryana during a 17-day period from June 25 to July 11 in 2019 when the post of Sub-Divisional Magistrate was vacant. Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma detected the alleged illegality during an inspection of the SDM office’s records from April 24, 2019, to February 28 this year.

Satbir Singh Kundu relinquished the charge as the SDM on June 25 (2019) while Sandeep Aggarwal replaced him on July 12. Verma found out that during the 17 days when the post was vacant, 361 DLs and RCs were issued despite there being no issuing authority. When Verma questioned the staff, no one identified the signatures on the documents. In his note dated April 19, the Divisional Commissioner asked Charkhi Dadri Deputy Commissioner Preeti to investigate the matter and take disciplinary action against the guilty officials and get a criminal case registered. The Deputy Commissioner could not be contacted for comment. She has entrusted the probe further to Additional Deputy Commissioner Jainder Singh Chhilar. “An investigation is underway. We are scanning the record,” said Chhilar.

The Divisional Commissioner pointed out that no cash book had been maintained at the DL and RC branch. “The fee collected was deposited in the government account the next day while only a challan was attached in the file of the DL and the RC,” said Verma.