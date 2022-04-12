Second arrest made in Hanskhali rape case

Nadia (WB), April 12
A second suspect was arrested early on Tuesday in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl in Hanskhali area of West Bengal's Nadia district, a senior police officer said.
He is a friend of the main suspect in the case, the officer said.
Two others have also been detained for questioning, he stated.
A minor girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party at the house of the main accused on April 4. She bled to death later that night, according to her parents who lodged a police complaint on April 9.
The main accused, son of a TMC leader, was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed.
"We have arrested another person this morning. He was present at the birthday party. His involvement is being investigated. We have found discrepancies in his versions of the incident.
"Two others, who attended the party, have been detained for questioning," the police officer said.
