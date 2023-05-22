Section 144 in Guwahati ahead of Shah's visit

Tribune News Service

Guwahati: Prohibitory orders under Section 144, CrPC, were imposed in Guwahati on Sunday, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city. Some groups may obstruct traffic. pti

Top Naxal commander from Jharkhand arrested

New Delhi: The NIA has arrested Dinesh Gope, the self-styled supremo of the proscribed People’s Liberation Front of India, a splinter group of Maoists, an agency spokesperson said on Sunday. tns

Delhi records maximum temperature at 46°3C

New Delhi: The maximum temperature breached the 45-degrees-Celsius mark in parts of Delhi on Sunday with Najafgarh recording the highest at 46.3 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.