Secular & liberal

In the context of what is happening around us in the world today, it is no small wonder that 142 years ago, an enlightened and far-seeing Punjabi philanthropist decided to start publishing an English newspaper with the laudable objective of spreading awareness and popularising secular and liberal thought.
Today, as we commemorate the 142nd anniversary of our Founding Day, the Trustees and the employees of The Tribune Trust group of publications, and the students and staff of The Tribune School pay homage to the revered memory of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, who founded The Tribune on February 2, 1881, in Lahore.
Also read: Remembering our founder — Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia
For the past nearly a century and a half, notwithstanding the numerous challenges which came along its way, The Tribune has devotedly endeavoured to live up to the lofty ideals and principles of our visionary Founder. I can say, with considerable pride and satisfaction, that
The Tribune has lived up to its reputation as the Voice of the People and continues to be the leading English daily newspaper in North India.
On our Founding Day, we take a fresh vow to continue marching on the straight and narrow path shown to us by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia.
NN Vohra, President, The Tribune Trust
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...