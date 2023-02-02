Secular & liberal

In the context of what is happening around us in the world today, it is no small wonder that 142 years ago, an enlightened and far-seeing Punjabi philanthropist decided to start publishing an English newspaper with the laudable objective of spreading awareness and popularising secular and liberal thought.

Today, as we commemorate the 142nd anniversary of our Founding Day, the Trustees and the employees of The Tribune Trust group of publications, and the students and staff of The Tribune School pay homage to the revered memory of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, who founded The Tribune on February 2, 1881, in Lahore.

For the past nearly a century and a half, notwithstanding the numerous challenges which came along its way, The Tribune has devotedly endeavoured to live up to the lofty ideals and principles of our visionary Founder. I can say, with considerable pride and satisfaction, that

The Tribune has lived up to its reputation as the Voice of the People and continues to be the leading English daily newspaper in North India.

On our Founding Day, we take a fresh vow to continue marching on the straight and narrow path shown to us by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia.

NN Vohra, President, The Tribune Trust