Security beefed up ahead of farmers’ meet in support of protesting wrestlers: Police

PTI

New Delhi, May 20

The security has been beefed up at Jantar Mantar and on Delhi’s borders ahead of a farmers’ meeting in support of the protesting wrestlers on Sunday, police said.

Multi-layer barricades have been placed on the city’s borders and checking has been intensified, they said.

The police also said vehicles entering Delhi will be checked as pickets increased.

According to a senior police officer, adequate security arrangements are being made in and around Jantar Mantar and added multi-layer barricades have already been placed at the protest site. The whole area will be covered by CCTV cameras to monitor the situation round the clock.

Another officer said patrolling will be increased on Delhi’s borders. If needed, additional security personnel will be deployed.

The protesting wrestlers on Saturday warned that a “big decision”, which might “not be in the interest of the country”, could be taken on Sunday to protest the “inaction” against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

The wrestlers have set May 21 as the deadline for the khap mahapanchayat to decide on taking the agitation forward.

The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding the arrest of the WFI chief, accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

On April 28, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against the WFI chief on the basis of sexual harassment complaints filed by the wrestlers.