Security forces recover more than 160 IEDs during anti-Naxal operation in Bihar

PTI

New Delhi, January 28

Security forces led by the CRPF seized more than 160 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an anti-Naxal operation in Bihar, officials said on Saturday.

The recovery was made from near the Laduiya Pahad area in Aurangabad district of the state on Friday.

The patrol team first found 13 pressure IEDs and later recovered 149 such bombs, weighing about one kilogram each, from a nearby cave in the area, the officials said.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Bihar Police.

The anti-Maoist operation was undertaken as part of the task of de-mining Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas of Bihar, which security forces have said are now largely dominated by their troops.