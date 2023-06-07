Security tightened in Uttarakhand’s Purola as communal tension prevails, police stages flag march

PTI

Uttarkashi, June 7

Security was stepped up in Purola on Wednesday as communal tension prevailed in the town, days after an alleged attempt to abduct a minor girl.

The alleged bid to abduct the Hindu girl on May 26 by two men, including a Muslim, was foiled by local people. After this, threatening posters appeared on the shops owned by members of the minority community asking them to leave Purola.

A platoon of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed in the town as a preventive measure, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

Police staged a flag march in the main market area of the town and appealed to people to maintain peace. They also sought the cooperation of social organisations, political parties and influential people to help maintain law and order.

"Taking immediate action in the matter, the girl was rescued and handed over to her family. The accused were also arrested and remanded to 14-day judicial custody," Yaduvanshi said in an appeal to people to maintain calm.

The SP said a case has been registered in connection with the pasting of threatening posters on the shops owned by Muslims and appropriate action will be taken against the culprits.

Meanwhile, Bhairav Sena held a procession in the town and exhorted people to unite against "love jihad" terming it a conspiracy by a particular community.

They shouted slogans and handed over a memorandum to the SDM demanding action against such activities.

However, Vyapar Mandal president Brijmohan Chauhan said they were not against any particular community members opening their shops in the town.

"But criminal minded people indulging in suspicious activities will not be tolerated in Purola. Criminal elements, people taking drugs and indulging in other dubious activities must be dealt with sternly," Chauhan said.

When asked about the proposed mahapanchayat to be held on June 15, Chauhan said he had no information about it.

Nearly two weeks after the incident, tension has not yet subsided in the town with around 40 Muslim-owned shops in the market remaining shut. The posters, pasted on Sunday evening, asked the shop owners to leave Purola ahead of the mahapanchayat or face the consequences.

Demonstrations have been held in different towns of both Ganga and Yamuna valleys of Uttarkashi district, including Purola, Barkot and Chinyalisaur, against the incident termed by the protesters as an instance of "love jihad".

Led by hardline Hindu outfits like the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Hindu Jagriti Manch, local trade bodies actively participated in the protests.

They alleged that Muslim hawkers and vendors, who have come from outside, were responsible for the abduction bid and similar incidents in the past.

Though the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to jail, the action has failed to pacify the protesters who have been demonstrating in the towns almost regularly.

Uttarkashi Zilla Panchayat president Dipak Bijalwan has even appealed to homeowners in Purola not to let out their properties to outsiders.

Expressing solidarity with the local trade bodies, he also said the Zilla Panchayat will not permit hawkers and vendors from outside the state to do business in the town.

