Sedition Law: Three-judge Bench can’t decide if 5-judge Bench verdict is wrong, SG tells SC

‘It is a settled position in law that a judgment which withstood the test of time and has been followed not mechanically but in the context of changing circumstances, cannot be easily doubted,’ says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 7

Ahead of the May 10 hearing to consider if petitions against validity of sedition law should be referred to a seven-judge Bench, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Saturday told the Supreme Court that a three-judge can’t reconsider the ratio of a Constitution Bench judgment without referring the matter to a larger Bench.

“The judgment in Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar [1962] is a constitution bench judgment and is binding on a three-judge bench of this Hon’ble Court. The said judgment in Kedar Nath Singh is a good law and needs no reconsideration. It must be treated as binding precedent requiring no reference,” Mehta said in his written submissions filed in the top court.

“For a reference to a larger bench also it will be absolutely necessary for the bench of three Hon’ble judges to record its satisfaction that the ratio in Kedar Nath Singh is so patently wrong that it needs reconsideration by a larger bench,” he said, adding, “The bench of three Hon’ble Judges cannot itself decide whether Kedar Nath Singh [supra] is a good law or not.”

Mehta said, “It is a settled position in law that a judgment which withstood the test of time and has been followed not mechanically but in the context of changing circumstances, cannot be easily doubted.”

A three-judge Bench led by CJI NV Ramana had on Thursday decided to examine if petitions challenging the validity of sedition law under Section 124A of the IPC needed to be referred to a seven-judge Bench as a five-judge Bench had upheld its constitutionality in Kedar Nath Singh’s case in 1962. It had asked the Centre to file their written submissions on the question of reference and posted the matter for hearing on May 10.

The petitioners had not shown any justification based upon which the court can record a finding that Kedar Nath Singh was patently illegal requiring reconsideration, Mehta added.

The Solicitor General said, “A holistic reading of Kedar Nath Singh clearly reveals that the Constitution Bench considered the constitutional validity of Section 124A (IPC) from the perspective of all constitutional principles including the test of Article 14, 19, 21 contained in Part III. Merely because Article 14 and 21 are not mentioned, would not undermine its final judicial conclusion.

“The five-judge Bench (in Kedar Nath Singh’s case) read down Section 124A only to bring it in conformity with Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. No reference, therefore, would be necessary nor can the three Judge Bench once again examine the constitutional validity of the very same provision,” asserted Mehta who is representing the Centre in the matter.

Describing the Kedar Nath Singh verdict as “well-balanced”, Attorney General KK Venugopal had said, “It balanced free speech and national security… It does not call for reconsideration. The court needs to put in place certain guidelines... what’s permissible and what’s impermissible.”

Referring to the arrest of BJP MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband in Maharashtra for allegedly reciting Hanuman Chalisa, he had said the sedition law must remain on the statute book, but the court can lay down guidelines to prevent its misuse, in addition to what’s there in the Kedar Nath Singh verdict.

Venugopal had made it clear that “My stand will be different from that of the Central Government as a notice was issued to me in my capacity as the Attorney General.”

Section 124A says a person commits the crime of sedition, if he/she brings or attempts to bring in hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the government established by law in India. It can be by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise. It prescribes the maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The law on sedition was not there in the original IPC, which came into force in 1862. It was added to the Code in 1870 and its ambit was expanded in 1898 with a view to crush the freedom movement.

The petitioners challenging the validity of Section 124A of IPC included Editors Guild of India and former Major General S G Vombatkere, former union minister Arun Shourie and journalists Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha from Manipur and Kanhaiya Lal Shukla from Chhattisgarh.

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

