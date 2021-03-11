Sedition law: Three-judge Bench can't decide if five-judge Bench verdict is wrong, says SG

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 7

Ahead of the May 10 hearing to consider if petitions against validity of sedition law should be referred to a seven-judge Bench, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Saturday told the Supreme Court that a three-judge can’t reconsider the ratio of a Constitution Bench judgment without referring the matter to a larger Bench.

“The judgment in Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar (1962) is a Constitution Bench judgment and is binding on a three-judge Bench of this Hon’ble court. The said judgment in Kedar Nath Singh is a good law and needs no reconsideration. It must be treated as binding precedent requiring no reference,” Mehta said in his written submissions filed in the top court.

“For a reference to a larger Bench also it will be absolutely necessary for the Bench of three judges to record its satisfaction that the ratio in Kedar Nath Singh is so patently wrong that it needs reconsideration by a larger Bench,” he said, adding, “The Bench of three Hon’ble judges cannot itself decide whether Kedar Nath Singh (supra) is a good law or not.”

Mehta said, “It is a settled position in law that a judgment which withstood the test of time and has been followed not mechanically but in the context of changing circumstances, cannot be easily doubted.”

A three-judge Bench led by CJI NV Ramana had on Thursday decided to examine if petitions challenging the validity of sedition law under Section 124A of the IPC needed to be referred to a seven-judge Bench as a five-judge Bench had upheld its constitutionality in Kedar Nath Singh’s case in 1962.

It had asked the Centre to file their written submissions on the question of reference and posted the matter for hearing on May 10.