Selfie on railway track proves fatal for Hyderabad teen

PTI

Hyderabad, May 5

A 16-year-old student, who allegedly came to a railway track here along with two other friends to shoot a selfie, was killed after being hit by a train on Friday, officials said.

The teenager, who was walking on the track, could not avoid being hit by train, though his friends, who were shooting on a mobile phone, managed to escape after the train came close to them, the Government Railway Police said. The boy was a resident of Hyderabad, the police said.

A case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered in this regard.