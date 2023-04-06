Sena (UBT) MP meets Amit Shah over attack on worker

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged attack on her party worker, Roshni Shinde, in Thane and expressed concern over the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

In a statement, Chaturvedi said she met the Union Home Minister and “apprised him in writing of the prevailing law and order situation in Maharashtra and how Roshni Shinde was attacked in broad daylight by goons of the Shinde faction”.

“This disregard and disrespect towards women is not part of Maharashtra’s ethos and accountability needs to be fixed,” she said.

Chaturvedi said, “I told Shah that there is a need to ask for a report on the role of the Home Minister of Maharashtra. The culture of Maharashtra will never tolerate such kind of beating up of women. I have demanded action in the matter.”

She said Shah assured her that he would take action against the culprits.