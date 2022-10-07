Sena vs Sena: EC asks Uddhav Thackeray to respond as Shinde camp claims Sena's symbol

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

The poll panel on Friday wrote to Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction seeking their response by Saturday after Shinde-led camp met the Election Commission to stake their claim over Shiv Sena’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol.

The development came in view of the upcoming bypoll to the Andheri East assembly seat in the state.

In a letter to Thackeray, the EC asked him to furnish comments along with requisite documents latest by 2.00 pm on October 8. The poll panel also said that the Commission had on September 29 requested Thackeray to furnish written submissions along with the respective documents to support his claim by October 7, 2022.

“It may be recalled that the above timeline was given in the context of the exchange of documents supporting rival claims to be the real Shiv Sena from your side and that from Shinde for determination under Para 15 of the Symbols Order,” the EC said.

EC informed that Shinde has furnished an application on October 4 under Paragraph 18 of Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 to allot the symbol of the party to the group led by him in view of the ongoing bye-election from 166-Andheri East Assembly Constituency.

“Though your reply is yet to be received, considering the fact that bye-election has been notified from 166-Andheri East Assembly Constituency, it is directed that you may furnish your comments along with requisite documents as requested by the Commission’s letter dated September 29, now, latest by 2:00 pm of October 8, 2022. In case no reply is received, the Commission will take appropriate action in the matter accordingly,” the EC told Thackeray in its letter.

Eknath Shinde became the chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30 earlier this year after a faction of Shiv Sena under him shifted the alliance to the BJP from MVA. Since then, Maharashtra has been witnessing a tussle between both the factions of Sena as to who is the real inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray.