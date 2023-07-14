Senior Indian diplomat holds consultations in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, July 14

Days after attending a secret conclave in Denmark to advance Kyiv’s peace plan, senior Indian diplomat Sanjay Verma held the ninth round of India-Ukraine foreign office consultations on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart and former journalist Emine Dzhaparova.

Significantly, Verma called on Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff to the President of Ukraine.

Yermak had called up National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval before India participated in the West-initiated talks in Denmark which had planned for a “peace conclave” with the Global South in the coming months.

“The two sides reviewed bilateral ties in their entirety and also exchanged perspectives on the ongoing conflict and peace efforts. Global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also on the agenda,’’ said a MEA release.

The Secretary (West) in MEA also interacted with the Indian Diaspora and Ukrainian academia and think tanks.

During the visit, Verma also called on Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine and discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

“The visit and consultations added to the continuing engagement with Ukraine,” said the MEA.

Increasing engagement with Ukraine

October 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephonic conversation with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

December 2022: NSA Ajit Doval and Zelenskyy’s key aide Andriy Yermak speak on phone

December 2022: Zelenskyy holds telephonic conversation with PM Modi

April 2023: Ukraine Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova arrives to hold first face-to-face talks between Foreign Offices since conflict

May 2023: PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan

June 2023: Yermak makes phone call with NSA Doval

