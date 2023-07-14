 Senior Indian diplomat holds consultations in Ukraine : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Senior Indian diplomat holds consultations in Ukraine

Senior Indian diplomat holds consultations in Ukraine

The two sides reviewed bilateral ties in their entirety and also exchanged perspectives on ongoing conflict and peace efforts, says MEA

Senior Indian diplomat holds consultations in Ukraine

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, July 14

Days after attending a secret conclave in Denmark to advance Kyiv’s peace plan, senior Indian diplomat Sanjay Verma held the ninth round of India-Ukraine foreign office consultations on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart and former journalist Emine Dzhaparova.

Significantly, Verma called on Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff to the President of Ukraine.

Yermak had called up National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval before India participated in the West-initiated talks in Denmark which had planned for a “peace conclave” with the Global South in the coming months.

“The two sides reviewed bilateral ties in their entirety and also exchanged perspectives on the ongoing conflict and peace efforts. Global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also on the agenda,’’ said a MEA release.

The Secretary (West) in MEA also interacted with the Indian Diaspora and Ukrainian academia and think tanks.

During the visit, Verma also called on Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine and discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

“The visit and consultations added to the continuing engagement with Ukraine,” said the MEA.

Increasing engagement with Ukraine

October 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephonic conversation with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

December 2022: NSA Ajit Doval and Zelenskyy’s key aide Andriy Yermak speak on phone

December 2022: Zelenskyy holds telephonic conversation with PM Modi

April 2023: Ukraine Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova arrives to hold first face-to-face talks between Foreign Offices since conflict

May 2023: PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan

June 2023: Yermak makes phone call with NSA Doval

#Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Alert for heavy rain over next four days

2
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

3
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

4
Nation

Water level in reservoirs up, beats 10-yr average

5
Punjab

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

6
Trending

Wife leaves home after husband used 2 tomatoes to cook food

7
Haryana

HPSC withdraws HCS result, to declare it again

8
Nation

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

9
Chandigarh

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

10
Punjab

Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Moon mission: LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

Moon mission: LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

Thousands of spectators converge to witness the historic lau...

Rain predicted as Yamuna water flows back towards Delhi, red alert in Faridabad

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital for S...

ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF

ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF

Though the water level of the Yamuna has began to recede, th...

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

In May this year, the AAP government had changed the office ...

SGPC announces launch of YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

‘Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Amritsar’ channel to air...


Cities

View All

SGPC announces launch of YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Sukhna gate opened for water release after it reaches danger zone; traffic advisory issued

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Supreme Court to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Delhi Metro's fourth expansion on anvil

DU moves High Court against order setting aside debarment of NSUI leader over screening of BBC documentary

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

~2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases

9 tubewells functional in Urban Estate, Patiala

PSTCL official assumes charge