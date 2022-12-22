Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

PTI

New Delhi, December 22

Senior IPS officer and former director general of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel has been suspended by the Union Home Ministry for alleged dereliction of duties, officials said here on Thursday.

Goel, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was removed as the head of Delhi's Tihar Prisons last month and attached to the Delhi Police headquarters.

He has been suspended by the home minister for "dereliction" of duties during his tenure as DG of Tihar, a ministry official said.

No specific reason has been cited in the suspension order.

Goel was removed from the post after alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made sensational claims that he had paid Rs 12.5 crore to the officer as "protection money" for his safety in Mandoli Jail, where he is lodged in connection with a Rs 200-crore money-laundering case.