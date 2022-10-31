Senior RSP leader TJ Chandrachoodan dies at 83

Thiruvananthapuram, October 31
Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Prof TJ Chandrachoodan, who played a key role in Left politics both at the state and national level during his five-decade long political career, died at a private hospital on Monday due to age-related ailments, party sources said.
He was 83.
Belonging to the school of older generation of RSP leaders, Chandrachoodan began his political career as a student activist and rose to become the national general secretary of the party in 2008. He continued in the post for a decade.
A college professor by profession, Chandrachoodan was inducted into the state secretariat of the RSP in 1975. He had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls in 1982, 1987 and 2006.
Leaders cutting across party lines including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly VD Satheesan, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan and Congress state chief K Sudhakaran condoled the demise of Chandrachoodan.
