Sensitise judicial officers to human trafficking: Govt

New Delhi, August 9
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a request to all high courts to organise meetings of judicial officers to sensitise them to the menace of human trafficking. It said the crime often made victims suffer extreme hardships, including prostitution, forced marriages and organ trade.
In a communication to the registrar generals of all high courts, the MHA said human trafficking had national as well as international ramifications. It said the HCs would be provided financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh for each meeting.
The ministry said the result of globalisation had increased the movement of people in search of better opportunities, which often made them victims of trafficking and led to their exploitation by unscrupulous elements.
