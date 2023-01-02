Sentence completed, free 600 Indians, MEA tells Pakistan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 1

India has called on Pakistan to release and repatriate 631 Indian fishermen and two civilian prisoners who have completed their jail term and whose nationality has been confirmed. Pakistan has also been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 30 fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners who have been in Pakistan's custody and are believed to be Indian.

434 Pakistanis in Indian jails MEA submits lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 fishermen currently in Indian custody

Pak shares lists of 51 civilian and 654 fishermen in its custody who are Indians or believed to be Indians

Lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen are shared by both countries on January 1 and July 1

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made the request in the context of the exchange of the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen by both the countries as per customary practice to do so on January 1 and July 1 since 2008. “Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India,” said an MEA release.

The ministry said it submitted lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen currently in Indian custody. Pakistan also shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians.

The MEA said India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country. “In this context, India has also urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 71 Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan,” the MEA said.

The two sides also exchanged a list of their nuclear installations that could not be attacked in case of an escalation in hostilities. This is part of an annual practice that has been going on since 1992.

The lists of nuclear installation and facilities were exchanged as per the provisions of the Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, signed on December 31, 1988, and ratified on January 27, 1991.

“Pursuant to the agreement, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday,” said the MEA statement.