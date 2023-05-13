Serious lapses: SC on no harassment panels in offices

New Delhi, May 12
Highlighting serious lapses in the implementation of the mandate of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the SC on Friday directed the Centre, states and UTs to verify if all departments had constituted committees under the Act.
“It is disquieting to note that there are serious lapses in the enforcement of the Act even after such a long passage of time,” a Bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli said.
“This is a sorry state of affairs and reflects poorly on all state functionaries, public authorities, private undertakings, organisations and institutions that are duty bound to implement the Act,” the SC said.
