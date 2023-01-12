Server glitch hits Supreme Court functioning

New Delhi, January 11
Several computer applications and IT services were unavailable in the SC on Wednesday due to sudden malfunction of one of the servers at the data centre, creating some problems for lawyers, litigants and court staff.
“All concerned to take notice that on account of sudden malfunction of one of the servers at the data centre, the following computer applications and IT services are facing disruption and unavailability — eCopying, SCI Ingestion, SCI Interact, PACE Attendance, Secure Gate, SC eFM (efiling New) and other related applications,” the top court said in an official communication.
