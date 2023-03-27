Set up nodal agency to check digital fraud: Panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

A parliamentary standing committee, in a report tabled in the House, has strongly recommend creation of a nodal agency to address issues relating to digital payment fraud.

The Committee of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology presented the report seeking grants for the forthcoming fiscal starting April 1. It asked for creating standard operating procedures and protocols that need to be followed in cases of digital payment-related fraud incidents. Victims should be able to recover their losses within a reasonable time frame, it said. The panel asked fintech app providers, telecom service providers, Reserve Bank of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the local police to work together.

“At present, victims of digital payment fraud have to run from pillar to post to flag their issues and have to deal with multiple stakeholders,” the report said. The panel said at times, the amount involved in digital fraud might not be significant enough for the victim to initiate a formal complaint. In other cases, the person might wish to report to law enforcement agencies. “Here, the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal of the MHA may not be able to help the victim,” it said.

In order to prevent such incidents from going unreported, the committee said it strongly recommended that “for cases where victims do not want to make a formal complaint, the ministry needs to create a centralised database or a nodal agency where such incidents can be reported by the victims. Such information can be used to pre-empt such incidents of digital payment fraud”.