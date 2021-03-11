Several factors behind BJP's reach-out to Nitish Kumar in Bihar

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 9

Speculation is rife in the Bihar political circles following a surprise visit by senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan to Patna last week.

While it was said to be intended to “assure” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that he would continue to occupy the top post till 2025 (in other words, the BJP will not do anything to upset the NDA applecart in Bihar as was being widely speculated), a possible reshuffle in the state cabinet and to discuss the upcoming elections for President and Vice President, there seem to be some other reasons for the reach-out.

Sources say the visit was necessitated because of the prevailing mistrust following the statements by some state BJP leaders that the CM should be from their party because of its strength in the Assembly. Kumar, too, has been openly demonstrating his displeasure, socialising with rival parties, including the RJD.

There was another reason why the BJP felt the need to show open support for Kumar, who, a couple of months back, said he would hold an all-party meeting to discuss the modalities for conducting a statewide caste census.

“Let there be no confusion. The state government will carry out caste enumeration to know the status of different castes in Bihar,” he was quoted as saying.

The BJP is said to be wary of any such exercise that may lead to change in the dynamics of caste politics and calculations; perhaps even lead to the emergence of leaders from castes that may emerge as numerically more than what was being presumed.

Kumar is credited with giving state benefits to the most marginalised among the segment—EBCs and mahadalits— and a caste census will only add to his popularity and political CV.

EBCs are said to be more in number in the OBC segment than Yadavs. Likewise, in the 'swaran' or upper castes, Rajputs or Thakurs may outnumber Brahmins.

Sources say the BJP is unlikely to support any such effort that may force other state chief ministers to conduct such exercises just two years before the general election when Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a pitch for his third consecutive term.

#nitish kumar