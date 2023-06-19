Champawat, June 19
A bus on its way from Dhaun towards Champawat overturned 1 km ahead of Ritha Sahib on Sunday night, said the District Disaster Control Room.
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passengers at the time of the accident.
The incident left several passengers injured who were admitted to the district hospital.
However, no casualties were reported.
Further investigation is under way.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhagwant Mann govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple at cabinet meeting today
SGPC slams the Chief Minister for “directly interfering in t...
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT
The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...