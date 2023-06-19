Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand’s Champawat

ANI

Champawat, June 19

A bus on its way from Dhaun towards Champawat overturned 1 km ahead of Ritha Sahib on Sunday night, said the District Disaster Control Room.

According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passengers at the time of the accident.

The incident left several passengers injured who were admitted to the district hospital.

However, no casualties were reported.

Further investigation is under way.

#Uttarakhand