Several trains delayed as fog engulfs north India

ANI
New Delhi, December 29
Passengers faced a lot of trouble as several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions, railway officials said on Thursday.
According to railway officials, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, Kalka- Howrah Netaji Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express were running late by 1.30 hours.
While Barauni to New Delhi Special, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express, and Pratapgarh-New Delhi Padmavat Express were running late by 1.45 hours.
The officials added that Raigarh-Nizamuddin Express and Jabalpur Nizamuddin Express was late by 3.30 hours.
While Lucknow-New Delhi Express, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhavna Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Express is late by 1.15 hours, 2.45 hours, 2.30 hours 2 hours respectively.
Earlier on Christmas, several trains were delayed due to low visibility, the Northern Railways had said in a statement.
On Wednesday, as many as 100 flights were disrupted in Delhi alone as the city continued to reel under severe cold conditions with a thick layer of fog over it.
The entire north India is currently witnessing a cold wave and dense foggy conditions due to which, visibility dipped massively, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...