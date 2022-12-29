Several trains delayed as fog engulfs north India

ANI

New Delhi, December 29

Passengers faced a lot of trouble as several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions, railway officials said on Thursday.

According to railway officials, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, Kalka- Howrah Netaji Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express were running late by 1.30 hours.

While Barauni to New Delhi Special, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express, and Pratapgarh-New Delhi Padmavat Express were running late by 1.45 hours.

The officials added that Raigarh-Nizamuddin Express and Jabalpur Nizamuddin Express was late by 3.30 hours.

While Lucknow-New Delhi Express, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhavna Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Express is late by 1.15 hours, 2.45 hours, 2.30 hours 2 hours respectively.

Earlier on Christmas, several trains were delayed due to low visibility, the Northern Railways had said in a statement.

On Wednesday, as many as 100 flights were disrupted in Delhi alone as the city continued to reel under severe cold conditions with a thick layer of fog over it.

The entire north India is currently witnessing a cold wave and dense foggy conditions due to which, visibility dipped massively, according to the India Meteorological Department.

