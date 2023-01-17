Severe cold wave likely to sweep Northwest: IMD

New Delhi, January 16
The Northwest region — Punjab, Haryana and Delhi — would continue to shiver under a ‘severe cold wave’ conditions for the next 48 hours.
The cold conditions would further intensify on Tuesday, with further dip in minimum temperature by 2 degrees Celsius, having many parts of the region witnessed sub-zero temperatures. “Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will be very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi until January 18,” said the IMD on Monday. The IMD has already issued an ‘orange alert’ on January 17 and 18.
