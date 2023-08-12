Sex with wife below 18 is rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 12

Six years after the Supreme Court ruled that sex with one’s minor wife would amount to rape, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Bill), 2023, has proposed to give it a statutory backing.

Exception 2 to Clause 63 (rape) of the Bill, which is aimed to protect a married man from being charged with marital rape, says, “Sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under eighteen years of age, is not rape.”

However, the proposed provision is different from the Exception 2 to Section 375 of the IPC which says, “Sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under fifteen years of age, is not rape.”

Though marital rape continues not to be an offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which would replace the IPC once it becomes a law, the change in the age of wife from 15 years to 18 years to get protection against marital rape under the exception to rape in the proposed law is aimed to discourage child marriages.

Human traffickers have been using marriage as an alibi to rape minor girls and sell them to brothel owners. The new provision is expected to plug this legal loophole.

While the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, prescribes 21 years for men and 18 years for women as the age of marriage, under the Muslim Law, one can enter into marriage at the age of puberty, i.e., 15 years. In that sense, the proposed provision (Exception 2 to Clause 63) under the Bill can have penal consequences for Muslim men marrying girls below 18 years.

In its October 11, 2017, verdict, the Supreme Court had ruled that sex with one’s minor wife would amount to rape. It had read down Exception 2 to Section 375 of the IPC which said sexual intercourse by a man with his wife not under the age of 15 will not amount to rape.

“In our opinion, sexual intercourse with a girl below eighteen years of age is rape regardless of whether she is married or not,” it had said, adding a minor wife can file rape complaint within a year of the alleged crime.

“Merely because child marriages have been performed in different parts of the country as a part of a tradition or custom does not necessarily mean that the tradition is an acceptable one nor should it be sanctified as such. Times change and what was acceptable a few decades ago may not necessarily be acceptable today,” the top court had said.

