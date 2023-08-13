Sex with wife below 18 rape under new Bill

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 12

Six years after the Supreme Court ruled that sex with one’s minor wife would amount to rape, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Bill), 2023, has proposed to give it a statutory backing. Exception 2 to Clause 63 (rape) of the Bill, which is aimed to protect a married man from being charged with marital rape, says, “Sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 18 years of age, is not rape.”

However, the proposed provision is different from the Exception 2 to Section 375 of the IPC which says, “Sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 15, is not rape.”

Though marital rape continues not to be an offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which would replace the IPC once it becomes a law, the change in the age of wife from 15 years to 18 years to get protection against marital rape under the exception to rape in the proposed law is aimed at discouraging child marriages.

Human traffickers have been using marriage as an alibi to rape minor girls and sell them to brothel owners. The new provision is expected to plug this legal loophole.

While the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, prescribes 21 years for men and 18 years for women as the marriage age, under the Muslim law, one can enter into marriage at the age of puberty, i.e. 15 years. In that sense, the proposed provision (Exception 2 to Clause 63) under the Bill can have penal consequences for Muslim men marrying girls below 18.

