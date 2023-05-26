Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, to visit state soon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and promised that justice would be ensured to all sections of society.

“I will go to Manipur soon and stay there for three days. But before that, both groups should remove mistrust and ensure peace is restored,” said Shah. The Centre would ensure justice was delivered to all those who suffered in the clashes, he said.

Addressing an event after distributing job letters in Guwahati, the Home Minister said Narendra Modi would become the PM for the third consecutive term in 2024. The Opposition Congress, he claimed, would not be able to secure even its current tally in the Lok Sabha.