Shah assures CBI probe into Assam border firing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 24

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today met a ministerial delegation led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and assured that a probe by a central agency into the "firing by the Assam Police" would ordered soon.

After the meeting, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) tweeted, "Meghalaya CM Sangma Conrad met Union Home Amit Shah today and requested a CBI inquiry into the unfortunate incident on the Assam-Meghalaya border. The Government of Assam has also requested a CBI inquiry into the matter. The Home Minister has assured that the GOI will conduct a CBI probe."

Talking to the media here, Sangma said during his meeting with Shah, he also demanded justice for the lives lost in the firing.

Fresh violence in Shillong

Shillong’s street protests over the border firing took on a violent turn as petrol bombs were hurled at a police bus and jeep, setting them on fire, while a traffic police kiosk was brought down. Seven people, including four police personnel, were injured in a clash between the protesters and the police