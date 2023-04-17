Shah hits out at Kharge for 'small states' remark

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today exuded confidence that the BJP would form the government again in Karnataka.

Addressing a rally in Goa, Shah took a swipe at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks at BJP’s victory in “small states” such as Goa and Uttarakhand. He said the Congress was wiped out in Northeast after Rahul Gandhi campaigned for the party.

“When we won in Goa and Uttarakhand, Kharge reacted by saying these are small states. But he should understand that small states are important parts of the country,” Shah said.

At a function in Navi Mumbai, Shah conferred the Maharashtra Bhushan Award on spiritual leader and social activist Dattatreya Narayan, alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.