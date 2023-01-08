Shah in J'khand: Infiltrators out to grab land by marrying tribal girls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today asserted that efforts were being made to free the country of Naxal violence before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah said this while addressing a rally organised by the BJP at Korba in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. The number of incidents of Naxal violence in the country reduced from 2,258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021, he noted.

The senior BJP leader also lashed out at the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, saying that the only progress during its tenure had been an increase in crime and corruption.

Earlier in the day, Shah was in neighbouring Jharkhand, where he addressed “Vikash Mahasankalp” rally in Chaibasa. He unleashed a scathing attack against Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing him of indulging in “greed of vote bank politics” and demanded that the state government should check infiltrators, who grab land by marrying tribal women.

He visited the state when the Jain community has been protesting the development of a Jain pilgrimage site in Parasnath as a tourist attraction. The Centre has so far stayed the move, but two priests have died in a week amid protests. “I have with me a long list of development work. I want to ask Hemant bhai... what has he done apart from indulging in vote bank politics and ignoring the tribals? This time people in the state want to change the useless and corrupt government.”

His remarks come months after the Congress had accused the BJP of trying to topple the coalition government in Jharkhand via “Operation Lotus”, a term that the Opposition has coined against the BJP in reference to alleged attempts to buy MLAs. The grand old party is the coalition partner of Soren’s JMM in the state government.

Shah also said the Jharkhand Government must check infiltrators, who, he claimed, were out to grab land by marrying tribal women. Accusing Soren of “destroying Jharkhand”, the Home claimed the JMM dispensation had indulged in “looting” mineral resources and “betrayed” tribals in the name of “khatiyan”. He added that the “BJP will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats” in Jharkhand in the 2024 elections.