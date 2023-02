Shah Jahan’s death anniversary: Free entry to Taj Mahal for 3 days from Feb 17

PTI

Agra (UP), February 15

To commemorate the 368th death anniversary of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, entry to the Taj Mahal in Agra will be free for three days starting February 17, officials said on Wednesday.

Various rituals such as ‘chadar poshi’, ‘sandal’, ‘gusul’ and ‘kul’ among others will be held on the occasion, they said.

Superintending archeologist of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle, Raj kumar Patel said, “There will be free entry for tourist in the Taj Mahal from February 17, 18 and 19 on the occasion of the annual Urs of Shah Jahan.

“Tourists will get free entry on February 17 and 18 after 2 pm till sunset. On February 19, entry will be free from sunrise to sunset.”

Shamsuddin Khan, president of the Approved Tourist Guides Association said various rituals which will be held during the three days.

“On the last day of the ‘Urs’ an 1,880 metre-long ‘chadar’ would be offered.The ‘chadar poshi’ attracts people from all religions,” he said.

Arti Rana, a resident of Agra said during three days, ‘qawwalis’ in praise of the Emperor and his wife Mumtaz are sung and the tourists also get a chance to visit the graves in the basement that are usually closed.