Shah meets Manipur society group, says will ensure supply of essentials

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 26

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his meeting with the representatives of an influential civil society group in Manipur on Friday had assured them that proper security would be ensured along the national highway connecting the Imphal valley to ensure uninterrupted flow of essential commodities.

The Home Minister had met a delegation of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Friday and also assured that a firm stand would be taken against all kinds of infiltration into Manipur’s territory. The delegation of COCOMI also met top officials of the Intelligence Bureau, where they had long discussions on various issues concerning the state.

“The Home Minister emphasised a firm stance against all forms of infiltration into Manipur’s territory. Measures are being implemented to register immigrants using biometrics, including retina scans. Stringent action will be taken against all forms of infiltration into Manipur’s territory,” it said in the statement.

To address concerns about mass infiltration, the government is expediting border fencing in the Manipur sector, it added. In its meeting with Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and Security Advisor (Northeast) AK Mishra, the COCOMI presented the complexities of issues affecting Manipur, including illegal immigration, cross-border narco-terrorism, exploitation of forest resources, and violations of the suspension of the operations agreement.

Targets gehlot over ‘Red diary secrets’

Demanding resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said, a “red diary” contained details of corruption and black deeds of the state government. He was addressing a farmers’ rally in Gangapur City in the poll-bound Rajasthan.

