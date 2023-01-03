Shah seeks report as Delhi woman dragged by car; police remand for 5

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

As protests over the death of a 20-year-old woman who was dragged around by a car for several kilometres in Delhi on Sunday intensified, Home Minister Amit Shah today directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to hold a thorough inquiry and immediately submit report to the government.

A police officer was also designated for the probe.

“The competent authority (Home Minister) has directed that a detailed inquiry into the case be conducted by Shalini Singh, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police, and a report be submitted to the ministry immediately,” Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Rakesh Kumar Singh said in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court remanded in police custody for three days the five accused, identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal. All have been booked under Sections 279, 304 and 304A of the IPC. A medical board has also been constituted for victim's autopsy. The car owners allegedly hit the woman on a scooter and dragged her under the wheels for 12 kilometres.

A new CCTV footage of the incident surfaced today.

The incident triggered a massive standoff between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and L-G VK Saxena, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding capital punishment for the "rarest of rare crime". AAP workers and MLAs protested outside L-G's Civil Lines residence, accusing the BJP of shielding an accused and seeking Saxena's removal. Cops used water cannons to disperse them.

AAP supporters alleged that Manoj Mittal was linked to the BJP. They accused the L-G and local cops of shielding him. They picketed L-G's residence demanding justice.

As the issue snowballed, the L-G directed Delhi Police Commissioner to "strictly assess if there were lapses on part of the police in investigating the case". Kejriwal, speaking to reporters after flagging off 50 electric buses, said, "This case falls under the category of the rarest of rare crimes. Such people should be awarded capital punishment. The accused in this case may be linked to any politician, but we should all ensure they get the harshest possible punishment."