Ram Navami clashes: Amit Shah speaks to West Bengal Governor, takes stock of situation

New Delhi, March 31
Taking a serious view of the violence during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and took stock of the situation, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.
They said during the telephonic conversation with the Governor, Shah sought to know the prevailing situation in the state, particularly in the violence-hit areas of Howrah.
The Governor is believed to have apprised the Union Home Minister of Thursday’s violence and the present situation, they said.
Clashes broke out between two groups in the Kazipara area of Howrah district during Ram Navami festivities. Several vehicles were torched and shops ransacked in the area, the West Bengal Police said, adding with heavy deployment of forces, the situation in and around the affected area was peaceful on Friday.
Thirty-one persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reported to have said, claiming there was laxity on part of some officials in the administration and strict action would be taken against those involved in the clashes.
