Shah virtually inaugurates Rs 154-cr projects

PTI

Ahmedabad, March 10

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday virtually inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 154 crore in Ahmedabad city in Gujarat.

Shah also addressed a function jointly organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

A flyover at Sanathal in Ahmedabad was one of the projects he inaugurated during the event. He also opened a smart school and two parks for senior citizens in his constituency Gandhinagar.