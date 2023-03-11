Shah virtually inaugurates Rs 154-cr projects

Ahmedabad, March 10
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday virtually inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 154 crore in Ahmedabad city in Gujarat.
Shah also addressed a function jointly organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.
A flyover at Sanathal in Ahmedabad was one of the projects he inaugurated during the event. He also opened a smart school and two parks for senior citizens in his constituency Gandhinagar.
