Shaheen Bagh: US journalist deported

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

Angad Singh, a US citizen and journalist, was deported soon after he landed in New Delhi on Wednesday night. He arrived after an 18-hour-long journey and was sent back on the first flight out to New York, his mother claimed in a Facebook post.

Angad Singh’s family members claimed that he had come to India for a family reunion and was sent back because of his work. Angad Singh had made a documentary on the Shaheen Bagh protests.