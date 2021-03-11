Shahnawaz Hussain moves SC after HC orders rape FIR against him

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 18

The Delhi High Court has ordered the registration of an FIR forthwith against senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman’s 2018 complaint alleging rape even as the former Union Minister today moved the Supreme Court seeking relief.

Noting that there was complete reluctance on the part of the police to even register an FIR, Justice Asha Menon said there was no perversity in the 2018 trial order for the registration of the FIR and went on to vacate the stay on its operation.

“There is no merit in the present petition. The petition is dismissed. The interim orders stand vacated. The FIR be registered forthwith. The investigations be completed and a detailed report under Section 173 of the CrPC be submitted before the learned MM (metropolitan magistrate) within three months,” Justice Menon ordered on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Hussain moved the SC against the HC’s order. He sought a stay on the high court’s order, saying it would destroy his reputation earned over the last 30 years in public life. A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana agreed to take up his petition next week after Hussain’s petition was mentioned before it for urgent listing.

A Delhi woman had moved the lower court seeking registration of an FIR against Hussain. The HC said while reference was made in the police status report to the recording of the statement of the prosecutrix on four occasions, there was no explanation as to why the FIR was not lodged. A magisterial court had on July 7, 2018, ordered registration of an FIR.

