Shaliza Dhami becomes 1st IAF woman officer to command combat unit

New Delhi, March 7
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has selected Group Captain Shaliza Dhami to take over command of a frontline combat unit in the Western sector.
She will be the first woman to command a combat unit of the IAF.
She will command a missile unit near the India -Pak border in Punjab, sources said.
The missile unit is tasked to an air defence role.
Group Captain Dhami was commissioned in the year 2003 as a Helicopter pilot and has over 2800 hours of flying experience. A qualified flying Instructor, she has served as flight commander of a helicopter unit in the Western sector, implying she was the second in command of the unit.
Having been commended by the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief on two occasions, the officer is presently posted in the Operations branch of a frontline Command Headquarters.
