Sharad intervenes, Congress to tone down attack on Savarkar

PTI

New Delhi, March 28

Amid strains in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance over Rahul Gandhi’s strident criticism of VD Savarkar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has stepped in to play the peacemaker by conveying Shiv Sena's concerns on the issue to the Congress leadership.

Opposition leaders said Congress has agreed to tone down its criticism of Savarkar, which has led to an unease in the NCP and the Shiv Sena (UBT), its alliance partners in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said he had raised the Savarkar issue in his talks with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and MVA partners are on the same page on this matter.