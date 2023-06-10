New Delhi, June 10
Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party.
Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999.
The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in the NCP.
Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.
An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar’s offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents
The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a k...
Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours
Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...
7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab,CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20
Mann says his government will recruit 1,880 doctors and nurs...
Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Mansa SSP Nanak Singh, along with police officials, took Bal...
Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana
The incident takes place at around 1.30 am when the men barg...