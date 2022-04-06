Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi, flags ED action against Sanjay Raut

Our duty to bring to the PM’s notice the injustice being done to a journalist and a senior Parliamentarian: NCP chief

Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi, flags ED action against Sanjay Raut

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media during a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, April 6

As the Enforcement Directorate stepped up heat on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him injustice was being done against the senior Parliamentarian and editor.

Pawar met Modi at the Prime Minister’s Office in Parliament along with NCP Lok Sabha member P P Mohammad Faizal, who raised issues related to his constituency Lakshadweep.

Pawar said he flagged the issues of central agencies targeting Raut and the alleged inaction of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on the Maharashtra government proposal regarding nominations to the state Legislative Council.

“On what basis was action taken against Sanjay Raut? This is injustice. What was the provocation? Just because he is making some statements and criticisms does not mean action should be taken against him. What was the need,” Pawar told reporters here.

“It is our duty to bring to the Prime Minister’s notice the injustice being done to a journalist and a senior Parliamentarian,” Pawar said.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate had attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut’s wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals.

Asked whether the central investigation agencies’ action against leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the ruling coalition in the state, affected the stability of the Maharasthra government, Pawar exuded confidence that the government will complete its entire term.

“The MVA will also return to power in the elections in 2024,” the NCP chief said.

Hours before Pawar’s meeting with the Prime Minister, the CBI took custody of former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh was taken into custody by the CBI team from the Arthur Road Prison in Central Mumbai and placed under arrest in connection with corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Pawar reiterated that he was not interested in the post of UPA chairperson as the largest party in the opposition was the natural choice to lead the opposition coalition.

Pawar also sought to downplay Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s presence at a dinner at his residence on Tuesday evening.

“I had invited MLAs from Maharashtra, who are in Delhi for a training workshop in Parliament, over dinner. Several of them had issues related to roads in their constituencies, so I requested Gadkari to come over to hear their grievances,” the NCP chief said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan's wife's friend leaves Pakistan amid corruption charges; her '$90,000-bag' photo goes viral

2
World

If today, India decides to topple a govt in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs 10 to 15 billion: Imran Khan

3
Himachal

Kejriwal in Himachal: 30 years to Cong, 17 to BJP, give us 5 and see what actual development means, says Delhi CM at Mandi roadshow

4
Punjab

Police question PTC TV MD following complaint lodged by Miss Punjab contestant

5
Haryana

Haryana AAP formula: Divide Chandigarh in 2 parts; give Punjab, Haryana Rs 20k crore each for new capitals

6
Patiala

Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation

7
Chandigarh in brief

Install HSRP or face challan: Chandigarh traffic police

8
Haryana

Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found at neighbour's terrace

9
Comment

Congress footprint shrinking in Lutyens’ Delhi

10
Chandigarh

Claim over Chandigarh: After Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation calls special House meeting

Don't Miss

View All
Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Top Stories

First case of Omicron’s new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai: BMC

Covid-19: India reports first case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE from Mumbai

Woman, a costume designer, who has been infected with 'XE' w...

Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi today; BJP braces up

Kejriwal in Himachal: 30 years to Cong, 17 to BJP, give us 5 and see what actual development means, says Delhi CM at Mandi roadshow

Kejriwal promises corruption-free Himachal

BJP foundation day LIVE updates: PM Modi to address BJP workers

On BJP foundation day, PM Modi slams dynastic politics, says party does not believe in 'vote-bank politics'

In video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

Zawahiri showers praises on Karnataka college student Muskan...

Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant

Police question PTC TV MD following complaint lodged by Miss Punjab contestant

She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...

Cities

View All

And theatrics in Amritsar Municipal Corporation continue…

And theatrics in Amritsar Municipal Corporation continue…

Woman ends life in Amritsar, in-laws booked

Child reunites with parents in Amritsar

No end to stray dog menace in Amritsar

February 19 double murder case: No breakthrough even after questioning over 300 suspects

Probe on as video of Bathinda woman selling ‘drugs’ goes viral

Probe on as video of Bathinda woman selling 'drugs' goes viral

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Major fire at Chandigarh’s Dadu Majra waste dumping ground; locals inconvenienced

Major fire at Chandigarh’s Dadu Majra waste dumping ground; locals inconvenienced

Claim over Chandigarh: After Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation calls special House meeting

Haryana denounces Punjab's move on Chandigarh, passes resolution

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Private schools in Chandigarh 'endorse' uniform sellers too

Schoolgirl mowed to death by car in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 2 others injured

Schoolgirl mowed to death by car in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 2 others injured

New Delhi Municipal Council withdraws order allowing Muslim staff to leave early during Ramzan

Parliament nod to Bill for unification of 3 Delhi MCs

3 illegal colonies, shops demolished in Jalandhar Cantt area

3 illegal colonies, shops demolished in Jalandhar Cantt area

2 illegal colonies razed in Nawanshahr, Banga

SC panel takes note of Nakodar custodial death

Sandeep Hans takes over as Hoshiarpur DC

Nawanshahr DC Vishesh Sarangal kick-starts procurement in Rahon

5 Nepalese servants commit ~40L theft at bizman’s house

5 Nepalese servants commit Rs 40L theft at bizman's house in Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar Extension

Ludhiana: Manjit Nagar residents dump sewage at councillor's office

Seva Kendras to open seven days a week

Fire breaks out in plastic factory at Neechi Mangli

Vehicles gutted in fire at Khanna police station

Youth shot dead following altercation in Patiala

Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation

Decision to shift Patiala civic body wards to Improvement Trust revoked

Patiala Municipal Corporation all set to expand its limits

Students of Punjabi University, Patiala, slam Centre for ‘infringing’ on rights of Punjab