Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP president

Chandigarh, May 2

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said he has decided to step down as the party chief.

The decision comes against the backdrop of a buzz about his nephew Ajit Pawar's next political move.

Amid rumours that Ajit is cosying up with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ajit Pawar had said he would "100 per cent like to be the chief minister" of Maharashtra and that the NCP can stake a claim to the CM's post now also instead of waiting for 2024, when the Assembly polls are due in the state.

Sharad Pawar had said last Sunday, “Tomorrow if anyone is attempting to break the party (NCP) then it is their strategy. If we have to take any stand, then we have to do it firmly."

A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Sharad Pawar was instrumental in stitching together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

