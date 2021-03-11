Share details of international travellers: Govt to airlines

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 9

The government has asked airlines to share travel-related details of all international passengers with the customs authorities 24 hours prior to the departure of flights.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday notified the Passenger Name Record Information Regulations, 2022, which aims at “risk analysis” of passengers to prevent economic and other offenders from fleeing the country as well as check any illicit trade such as smuggling.