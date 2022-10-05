Shashi Tharoor doesn't expect top Congress leaders to back him

New Delhi, October 4

With Kerala Congress Committee chief K Sudhakaran openly throwing his weight behind veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the election to the post of party president, another nominee in the race Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said he did not expect senior leaders to back him even though he sought everyone’s support.

In Kerala for his campaigning, Tharoor claimed Rahul Gandhi was approached by some leaders with a request to get his candidature withdrawn.

“Rahul Gandhi said he would not ask Tharoor to withdraw,” said the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who is challenging Kharge in the contest despite calls to forge a consensus on the post.

The former minister also said Sudhakaran’s views were his own and it was for the Congress central election authority to take a call on the matter.

Sudhakaran’s public support to Kharge could be viewed as canvassing, sources said.

Tharoor said several younger leaders were backing him. “I was not expecting the support of any top leader and I am not expecting that now either,” he added. — TNS

Stay put, Rahul advised me Rahul Gandhi said he had been saying for 10 years that there should be a contest for the party president’s post and that I should not withdraw. Shashi Tharoor, Congress

