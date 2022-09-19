 Shashi Tharoor set to run for Congress president; Gehlot top choice as non-Gandhi chief : The Tribune India

Sonia Gandhi to remain ‘neutral’ in the event of a contest even as six Congress units pass resolutions backing Rahul Gandhi as party chief

Shashi Tharoor and (right) Ashok Gehlot.

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

Former career diplomat at the UN and current member of the pro-reform G-23 grouping in the Congress Shashi Tharoor is all set to run in the upcoming election for the post of Congress president signalling an interesting fight ahead for the top job.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor, 66, met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday and discussed with her “his intentions to run for the party chief's post.”

Sources said Tharoor deliberated the matter with Sonia Gandhi to gauge her mind and convey "his intention to contest" amid a series of state Congress resolutions backing Rahul Gandhi as party chief.

Sonia is, however, learnt to have told Tharoor that she would maintain a "neutral position" in the event of an election for the party president’s post and "the party will not officially back anyone."

The remarks come amid talks that the Gandhi family favoured Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot as a non-Gandhi contestant with Rahul Gandhi reluctant to run.

Party sources also did not rule out what some leaders called a "friendly contest between Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor." Sources close to Gehlot, meanwhile, said he was still convincing Rahul Gandhi to contest and Rajasthan Congress has passed a resolution to this effect. 

Meanwhile Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra Congress units also passed resolutions toay urging Rahul to contest the Congress chief's election. Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat Congress units have already passed similar resolutions which AICC central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry has described as "informal.”

Tharoor's inclination to contest became evident this morning when he endorsed an appeal a section of Congress leaders issued to candidates in the AICC presidential poll asking them to pledge against following any soft or hard religious lines, among other things.

"I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young Congress members, seeking constructive reforms in the party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it and to go beyond it," said Tharoor, who is expected to announce his candidature soon.

The petition appealed to each candidate in the Congress chief’s election to “undertake a public pledge to involve party members from block committees up to the CWC and implement the Udaipur declaration in entirety within the first hundred days of assuming office.”

The appeal sought AICC president poll candidates to ensure term limits for electoral and party positions to create space for newer people as decided at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir held in May.

The appeal “reminds Congress President poll contestants that the Congress Working Committee adopted the Udaipur Nav Sankalp declaration on May 15 and resolved to follow Gandhian values with strict adherence to Babasaheb Ambedkar’s constitutional values and uphold the idea of secular India, provide greater reservation to women, SCs, STs, OBCs and Minorities in party positions and electoral tickets, ensure 50 pc place in party tickets and positions to leaders below 50 years apart from other things.”

Tharoor’s political journey began in 2009 when he won the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket. He retained his seat in 2014 and 2019 LS polls.

Congress President's election will be held on October 17 and nominations will take place between September 24 and 30.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Anyone who wants to contest is free and welcome to do so. This is an open and democratic process. Nobody needs anybody’s nod to contest.”

 

