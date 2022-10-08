Shashi Tharoor’s proposer advises him to pull back

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, Octpber 7

On the eve of the last date of withdrawal of nominations for the election of Congress president, one of Shashi Tharoor’s proposers advised him to pull back in favour of veteran Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress leader and former AICC secretary Praveen Davar tweeted: “The election process has proved the INC is India’s most democratic party. Since consensus is part of the process, it may be a good idea if senior leaders try for a consensus the way K Kamaraj did successfully in 1964 and 1967. It is never too late.”

Tharoor has, however, maintained he would stay in the race as a contest would strengthen the party.

Kharge, 80, the candidate believed to have the backing of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday began his election campaign from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

He reiterated that his fight was for the Congress ideology and vision and not against an individual. His campaign team included MPs Deepender Hooda, Nasir Hussain and Congress leader Gourav Vallabh. All three have resigned as AICC spokespersons to canvass for Kharge.