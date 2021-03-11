Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay High Court grants bail to accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai

Mumbai, August 20
The Bombay High Court on Saturday granted bail to Sheena Bora murder case accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai.
Rai was the driver of Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the case. He was arrested in 2015 in another matter, and was later booked in the case pertaining to the murder of Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea.
The murder had come to light in August 2015 after Rai spilled the beans, following which the Mumbai police had arrested Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and Rai.
All other accused in the case, including Peter Mukerjea, are currently out on bail.
