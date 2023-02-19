'Sheer vendetta': Kejriwal on summons to Sisodia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 18

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asserted that there was no “liquor scam” in Delhi and that the case over his government’s excise policy was created as a result of “political vendetta and conspiracy” ahead of his deputy Manish Sisodia’s questioning by the CBI slated for Sunday. He said that Delhi’s excise policy was one of the best in the country and the most transparent one.

“The same excise policy — supposed to be implemented in New Delhi — has already increased revenue in Punjab by 48 per cent,” Kejriwal told the media here on Saturday.

He further claimed the alleged liquor scam was a political conspiracy by them (the BJP). “We are fully cooperating with them (the CBI). In the end, the truth will prevail,” said Kejriwal.

Reacting to this, state BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva asked Kejriwal the reason for withdrawing the liquor policy if there was no scam and the policy was transparent. The excise policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the AAP government last year after a CBI probe was recommended by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.